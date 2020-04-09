Liberian President George Weah Drops Coronavirus Sensitizing Video

President of Liberia George Weah has released a video of his latest song “Let Us Stand Together And Fight Coronavirus” – aimed at creating awareness around COVID-19 pandemic.

Produced by a studio he owns in the capital Monrovia, the single is a collaboration of several Liberian artists.

Liberian president and 1995 Fifa Best George Weah has been busy in the studios; his latest colabo "Let Us Stand Together and Fight Coronavirus" now has a video. pic.twitter.com/OmloX3bkSo — Bonface Osano (@bonfaceosano) April 9, 2020

With 30 confirmed cases of the virus and 4 deaths, Weah believes music is one way of reaching out to over 4.5 million Liberians to stop the spread.

“During the civil crisis, he used his voice when he collaborated with other icons to sing a song for peace in Africa…again during the 2014 Ebola crisis, as a senator he used his voice to sing an awareness song against Ebola,” said Weah’s Press Secretary Isaac Solo.

The government has already implemented several measures in two regions within the country, including a ban on public gatherings; school and houses of worship closures as well as suspension of flights in order to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Weah is a former footballer and remains the only African player to win prestigious FIFA Best award in 1995.

