Ex-Kamukunji MP George Nthenge Succumbs to Covid-19 Complications

Former Kamukunji MP George Gregory Wilson Nthenge has died.

Confirming the news was his son, Edward

Musembi Nthenge, who said the veteran politician died on Tuesday at his home in Buruburu, Nairobi.

According to Musembi, his late father was recuperating at home after being discharged from the Nairobi Hospital.

The deceased was a member of LEGCO for the then larger Machakos District in 1960 and was among the leaders who attended the Lancaster House Conference in London before Kenya gained independence.

He served as the member of Parliament for Iveti South in the between the 60s and 80s.

Nthenge was also the legislator for Kamukunji between 1992 and 1997.

In his tribute to the fallen politician, Machakos governor Alfred Mutua said the departed had succumbed to Covid-19 complications.

“I am sad to learn of the passing of Hon. George Gregory Nthenge, at the age of 94, due to Covid complications. Former MP and Minister, Mzee Nthenge was a brilliant and visionary leader. He survived tragedy and celebrated life. He is one of the greatest leaders of Kenya. Rest in peace,” said Mutua.

In a previous interview with Nation, Nthenge said he wished to be buried two feet below his wife whose life was claimed by an accident some 41 years ago.

Nthenge survived the 1978 accident but his wife and 10 children lost their lives.

“If all goes according to plan, my beloved second wife, Scholastica, will be buried two feet above me. I love them that much,” Nthenge told the daily.

