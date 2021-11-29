Gengetone Artist Benzema Survives Nasty Night Road Accident

Renowned Gengetone Artist popularly known as Benzema was on Saturday night involved in a nasty road accident that left him nursing injuries.

Taking to social media, the artist from the defunct Ochunglo Group shared photos confirming the same while ideally appreciating having to see another day alive.

“Glad to see another day. Had an accident driving yesterday. Thank God. Stay safe guys,” he wrote.

Although it is unclear who was in the car with the artist, speculations indicate that he was accompanied by some of his friends and all of them only sustained minor injuries after the car rolled several times.

Benzema was part of the Gengetone Group dubbed Ochunglo family which made headlines in the past years before splitting earlier this year.

Announcing their split, the group consisting of Benzema, Nelly and Good stated that they were pursuing different goals.

"To all our Fans… We wanna say Thank you for the support you have given us over the past few years. You have been good to us, God has been good to us & the music has been good to us. We have reached a point we have different goals & targets. So the decision of us splitting is a mutual feeling and we saw that as the best way forward. Again, Thank you so much for the support!!! We shall meet again. God bless you all," their statement read. Currently, Benzema has been making headlines although for the wrong reasons. He has had his music videos pulled off from Youtube over dirty content and had constantly fallen out with the then KFCB Boss Ezekiel Mutua over the same.

