General Francis Ogolla Named Chief of Defence Forces

General Francis Ogolla has been named the new Chief of Defence Forces in changes in the military.

He replaces General Robert Kibochi has been replaced by Ogolla, who stepped down after attaining the retirement age of 62.

President William Ruto on Friday promoted Ogolla to the rank of General.

He was previously the Vice Chief of the Defence Forces. prior to this assignment.

Additionally, Lt. Gen. Jonah Mwangi was named the Vice Chief of the Defence Forces. Lieutenant General Mwangi served as Vice Chancellor of the National Defence University.

Taking over from Lt Mwangi will be Major General Said Farah.

Gen Ogolla is a graduate of ÉcoleMilitaire de Paris and the National Defence College of Kenya.

The new KDF chief has a diploma from Egerton University in both international studies and military science, a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in international studies from the University of Nairobi.

On July 15, 2018, retired President Uhuru Kenyatta named him the Kenya Air Force Commander, a position he has held for three years.

Major General William Shume was appointed officer in charge of border security, while Major General David Kimaiyo Tarus was named deputy commander of the Kenyan Army.

Maj Gen Alphaxard Kiugu was named the force commander of East Africa Community Regional Force-DRC replacing Maj Gen Jeff Nyagah who was appointed the General Officer Western Command.

Maj Gen Eric Kinuthia was appointed the senior directing staff Air National Defence College.

Former Director of Military Intelligence Maj Gen Said Mohamed Farah was moved to the National Defence College and named the Vice Chancellor while Brig Yahya Abdi was appointed the deputy commander of Kenya Navy.

The Defence Council promoted Brig David Keter to Maj Gen and named Assistant CDF personnel and logistics while Brig Stephen Mutuku was promoted to the rank of Maj Gen and named the senior directing staff Army at NDC.

The council also promoted Brig John Nkoimo to Maj Gen and named him commandant Joint Command Staff College and Brig Abdulkadir Burje to Maj Gen and named him the Director of Military Intelligence.

Brig Paul Owuor Otieno was promoted to the Maj Gen and named Managing Director of Kenya Shipyards Limited while Col Anthony Rotich was promoted to the rank of Brig and named the commander Military Intelligence Corps.

Col Alfred Gitonga was promoted to Brig and appointed director of the military coordination centre.

