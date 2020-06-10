Playing Gender Card? CS Margaret Kobia Under Fire Over Statement On Waiguru Impeachment

Cabinet Secretary for the Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs, Prof. Margaret Kobia is under fire over a statement she released on Wednesday regarding the impeachment of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.

In the statement shared on her official Twitter handle, Prof. Kobia claimed that Waiguru was targeted because she is a woman.

She added that due process was not followed in impeaching Waiguru saying the Kirinyaga Members of County Assembly who voted to oust the governor took advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic to bring her down.

“It is unfortunate that Governor Anne Waiguru’s term is being cut short by an impeachment. This is an indicator that some us do not value strong women leadership, ” the statement reads.

“We are disappointed that the Governor is being impeached during the fight against COVID-19 which is negatively impacting on social-economic development of the country.

Read: Kirinyaga MCA John Kanga Shaves In Celebration Of Waiguru Impeachment

“I support the Common Women Agenda (COWA) demand that due process is followed and justice served.”

But a section of Kenyans accused her of playing the gender card with integrity matters affecting the people of Kirinyaga County.

“To Begin with, You all need to stop playing the gender card on the Matter concerning Governor Anne Waiguru. We all know she is incompetent. There is nothing strong about incompetence. Secondly, are you making this Statement as a CS or a Kirinyaga County resident?,” said Bravin Yuri.

Others felt that Kobia was playing politics with the Waiguru impeachment.

They accused her of hypocrisy saying she was silent when the likes of Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika and Cecily Mbarire were stripped of their roles in Parliament recently in the ongoing Jubilee party purge targeted at Deputy President William Ruto allies.

Read Also: Kirinyaga MCAs Impeach Governor Anne Waiguru After A Chaotic Session

“Save us this hypocrisy. you muted when Susan Kihika and Cecile Mbarire were illegally removed from their Seats. It’s unfortunate a Cabinet Secretary is choosing to side with a proven thief, ” said Maina Karobia.

Martoh Muriithi said, “What a myopic statement from this office… You should be sacked too! Susan Kihika was removed still during pandemic & btw she is one of the strong a delivering leadership in the country. This Gender card will not see the light of day. Shame on you bure kabisa.”

Some accused her of not appreciating the war against graft in the country.

Waiguru was widely named in the National Youth Service (NYS) Scandal when she served as Cabinet Secretary for Devolution and Planning during Jubilee’s first term in office. She resigned in 2015, joined politics and was elected Governor in 2017.

Read Also: Kirinyaga MCAs Spend Night In Assembly Ahead Of Waiguru Impeachment Motion Debate

In the yesterday session marred with chaos, 23 MCAs voted to impeach Waiguru, while four abstained. Six members were absent from the session.

The impeachment motion was tabled by Mutira Ward MCA David Kinyua.

Waiguru is accused of gross violation of the Constitution, abuse of office and gross misconduct.

Kinyua accuses Waiguru of gross violation of the Constitution by failing to deliver the annual State of the County address to the County Assembly.

The governor is also accused of using her office to improperly confer a benefit to herself when she was irregularly paid for travel allowances by way of imprests amounting to Ksh10.6 million yet she did not travel.

Read Also: University Student Lands In Jail Following Facebook Post On Waiguru

The amount was reportedly paid to her personal account in the name of Anne Mumbi Waiguru held at Equity Bank.

High Court Judge Weldon Korir had in April halted the impeachment on grounds that the Coronavirus pandemic would deny Waiguru the right to a fair hearing.

Here are more reactions online on Kobia statement.

Prof Margaret kobia can't construct simple English, president uhuru should crack the whip, waititu was impeached she was silent. Someone tell this tell her Gender doesn't mean only women its both sex. @CSMargaretKobia pic.twitter.com/ooYdZP5XTo — The Mnur Feruz (@mnoorferuz) June 10, 2020

Professor Kobia is misusing her govt offices and resources to play partisan politics pic.twitter.com/jiVtpLva0O — Tony Watima (@Watimz) June 10, 2020

CS Margaret Kobia has deleted this Nonsense but we already kept it safe for her. pic.twitter.com/gDsRWbp3xX — Charlie Gachango. (@iGachango) June 10, 2020

Seems men are their own enemies. I've seen @mamangilu and Prof Kobia vehemently defend Waiguru (she was ambushed) but when our very own Waititu Baba Yao of Kiambu was being roasted, we kept quiet. Men are now endangered species. A precedent has been set, let's defend our gender! pic.twitter.com/rhAO1wdS9S — Abuga Makori EGH, MBE (@o_abuga) June 10, 2020

As a woman, I'm embarassed by that Kobia letter just like I was embarassed when Kirinyaga people elected the said minji minji. — Jen 'n Tonic (@ettie_Jey) June 10, 2020

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu