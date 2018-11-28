Voting On Gender Bill Shelved Due To Quorum Hitch

Speaker Justin Muturi has deferred vote on the contentious Gender Bill after National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale proposed that the House shelves voting on grounds that there are weren’t enough members in Parliament to pass the bill.

The proposed law requires 233 members in order to pass the bill, meaning the bill would have failed if voting happened today.

Reports had earlier indicated that some legislators had excused themselves on the grounds of the ongoing Blue Economy Conference at KICC.

The plotted delay is meant to buy time to allow lobbying for the bill as some MPs were reportedly planning to reject the bill.

Nairobi Woman representative Esther Passaris has urged government leaders to sensitize their groups and the public over the importance of the Gender bill.

If the bill failed it would have been a loss for the country and would have had to be introduced afresh after six months and would have been valid for debate in September.

