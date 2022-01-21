River Yala Bodies: Gem MP Wants DPP, DCI To Shelve Differences In Interest Of Justice for Victims

Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo has called on the DPP and DCI to shelve their differences aside and work together in bringing justice to the families affected in the River Yala bodies saga.

Through a statement seen by Kahawa Tungu, the legislator questions why the two offices are taking longer to probe and solve the puzzle surrounding the same yet the case is of public interest with evidence out in the public domain.

Notably, the MP states that none of the remains of the victims identified by the families are for people from Gem constituency. Thus, he questions why bodies of people killed from different parts of the country could be dumped in River Yala despite many security checking points that could prevent the same.

“It beats logic why the investigating and prosecutorial agencies led by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions have taken too long to solve the puzzle of how individuals have constantly chosen to travel for hours with dead bodies from different parts of the country especially in the Rift Valley where there are rampant killings to come and dump them into River Yala in Gem without a single flagging by security agencies,” the MP said.

“There are so many security inspection points on the way to Yala, whichever route you take. How have these individuals circumvented these points without the agencies arresting them or even raising alarm?” He further questioned.

According to the lawmaker, the dead bodies being dumped in River Yala are posing a threat to the residents who are using the waters from the river for their household activities like cooking and drinking.

Mp Elisha Odhiambo now wants the two authority bodies to prioritize the matter and uphold the rule of law by putting their best feet forward and ending the menace of extra-judicial killing and inhumane dumping of dead bodies.

Elisha’s statement comes a day after two families positively identified the remains of their kins from Yala sub-county hospital.

One lady identified as Irene positively identified her brother’s remains who she says went missing along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway in November last year.

Another family ideally identified their kin adding that the man’s car had been found near Gilgil in December without him inside.

His body has now been found at Yala mortuary being among the 21 that were retrieved from River Yala.

A second family that was also convinced they'd identified their loved one earlier in the morning said the man's car was found near Gilgil in December, without him inside. His body has now been found at the Yala mortuary, and said to be among those retrieved from the river. — FERDINAND OMONDI (@FerdyOmondi) January 20, 2022

A special forensic investigations team from the DCI had been dispatched to the scene at River Yala and the Yala Sub County Level 4 hospital to assist with further investigations.

