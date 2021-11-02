GBV Awareness: Tale of Ex-Journalist Moses Dola Serving 10 Years for Killing Wife

The latest statistics on cases of Gender-based Violence (GBV) in the country have been worrying more so amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier in April, the Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs CS Margaret Kobia in a statement on Twitter said that 5009 GBV cases were reported in 2020 up from 1411 in 2019.

Kobia went on to reveal that between January and March 2021 the country recorded 877 cases with a high prevalence in Nairobi, Kakamega, Kisumu, Nakuru and Kiambu Counties.

Consequently, the past couple of weeks have been very traumatic with cases of gender-based violence making headlines in different parts of the country.

The case of Agnes Tirop, a 25-year-old athlete who was allegedly murdered by her husband has created an uproar with lobby groups up in arms against the perpetrators.

In a bid to put an end to GBV, there is a need for different groups to join hands with the full support from the government and various systems put in place that address the same.

The story of Former NTV journalist Moses Dola, who is currently serving a 10-year sentence for the murder of his wife Sarah Wambui Kabiru in 2011 cannot be ignored on matters GBV.

Dola has organized a Mr Kiambu beauty Pageant in a bid to create awareness on the rising cases of GBV cases in the country.

Through his organization Rekebisha Trust, he wants to create awareness by bringing together officers and inmates hence launching a call to action against perpetrators.

The event will be marked from November 24 to December 10, 2021, and falls on the sixteen days of activism against GBV.

In 2011, the story made headlines on both mainstream and digital media. Recounting the events of the fateful day, Dola revealed that the cause of their fight was as a result of high volume on the radio.

Wambui unplugged the radio an act that is said to have angered Dola who reportedly left the bedroom and went to pick their two-year-old son but his wife told him to leave the child alone.

He said that his wife then charged at him with a pair of scissors and he even got a cut as result. They tackled and he fell on the bed.

“I blocked her, but she kept coming at me, and the scissors pricked my thumb. She came again and that’s when I tackled her and we fell on the bed. I did not expect Wambui’s injury to have a big effect. Since I was temperamental at the time, I left Wambui in the bedroom and went to my brother-in-law’s place, where we drank alcohol. In my mind, I was giving Wambui time to cool down,” he added. He said when he came back he found his wife laying on the bed motionless. He informed his wife’s mother as well as his and left. He found himself in Nakuru and could not recall how got there. He gave himself at a Naivasha police station, three days after the incident. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

