Gavin Castro Appointed Interim Nairobi City County Clerk Replacing Adah Onyango

The Nairobi County Assembly Board has appointed Gavin Castro as the interim county clerk after the high court barred Adah Onyango from the office. The Labour court barred Onyango from acting as the Nairobi City County Clerk Assembly clerk and secretary to the County Assembly Service board.

Onyango was barred by Judge Nduma Nderi after Human Rights Activist Okiya Omtatah filed an application with the employment and labor court. Omtatah claims Onyango broke the law by staying in office for longer than the maximum six-month time allowed.

He said the clerk should have vacated the office and handed it over to the Deputy Clerk Administration, Pauline Akuku.

Onyango was appointed an acting clerk in June 7, 2021. She also took over as secretary to the County Assembly Service Board where she was expected to vacate office by December 6. The case will be mentioned on January 18.

