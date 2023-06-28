Opposition Supporter Gaucho Hospitalised Following Attack by Armed Men

Bunge la Wananchi President Calvin Okoth alias Gaucho has been hospitalised.

Gaucho was allegedly attacked by unknown people on Tuesday on his way to an Azimio la Umoja rally at Kamukunji Grounds.

“Yesterday I was attacked by unknown group of armed men on my way to the Kamukunji rally but I thank God I was able to escape after sustaining serious injuries. I am currently in the hospital receiving treatment,” he wrote on Facebook.

The Raila Odinga supporter recently decried unfair treatment after he was arrested and no one tried to bail him out.

“I really pray to God the bi-partisan talks work. Because if they fail and there is a call for demos again, then I will just wish the Azimio team well going forward,” he said.

He then said he was ready to hold talks with President William Ruto.

“When he (President Ruto) calls me, I will meet him because the Azimio leader is Raila Odinga. I am just the ghetto president and I represent the people living in the slums. I am neither in Kenya Kwanza nor Azimio,” he told TV47.

He, however, insisted that the meeting between him and Ruto be made public to avoid controversy.

“As long as he does not use the meeting for publicity as he has done with other politicians, I will have no problem,” he said.

“If he calls me, it should be something very open to the public because the people he surrounds himself with are controversial.”

