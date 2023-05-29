Vocal Opposition Supporter Gaucho Arrested Outside City Hall

Bunge la Wananchi president Calvin Okoth alias Gaucho has been arrested outside City Hall by undercover police.

It is still unclear why the Raila Odinga supporter was arrested.

Gaucho was approached by three plainclothes officers who then led him to a waiting blue Subaru.

The police had allegedly been looking for him since Saturday.

Last week, Gaucho was arrested and detained overnight at Muthangari police station before being released with no charges being preferred against him.

Then, the opposition supporter was heading to the Nation Media Group for an interview when he was nabbed without reason.

“I went to Central to pick up my phones that were taken the last time I was arrested. But when I entered one of the offices, the officers said that there were some people looking for me. At first, I thought it was a joke but later on, seven people came and picked me saying they were looking for me,” he said.

“They took my phone before I called Babu Owino and switched it off. They have not told me why they arrested me.”

Prior to his arrest, Gaucho had made a hard-hitting speech during Jubilee Party’s National Delegates Conference (NDC).

He had insulted former Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege who is now the acting party leader.

