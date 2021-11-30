Veteran Journalist Gatonye Gathura was Murdered Using a Laptop Cable – Autopsy

An autopsy conducted on the body of veteran journalist and blogger Gatonye Gathura has revealed that he was murdered by a laptop cable.

According to the autopsy report by the Government pathologist Dr Titus Ngulungu, the veteran blogger died from trauma at the back of his head and strangulation using a laptop wire cable.

“There was a struggle which saw the deceased hit with a blunt object at the back of the head as the killers used the wire to kill him,” he said.

Gatonye was found dead in Naivasha last week after he had been reported missing by his family since October 26, 2021.

Read: Veteran Journalist and Blogger Gatonye Gathura found Dead in Naivasha

His body was discovered dumped along the Naivasha-Mai Mahiu Road the same day he was reported missing. He was only identified after the Registrar of persons used his fingerprints to identify him.

Naivasha Sub-County Police Commander Samuel Waweru stated that Gatonye Gathura had been booked at Naivasha Sub-County Referral Hospital morgue as an ‘unknown male adult’.

Until his death, Gathura owned and wrote for his blog rocketscience.co.ke. He made the last entry Sterilised men protect their women against ovarian cancer – study on October 19 this year. The website has been operational for more than five years. He blogged about various health-related topics including mental health, Covid-19, sexual and reproductive health, common diseases, health research among others. Gathura also worked for Nation Media Group and the Standard as a writer in the past.

