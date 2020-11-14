Kiambu Woman Rep Gathoni Wamuchomba Claims Life In Danger For Supporting BBI

Kiambu Woman Representative Gathoni Wamuchomba has claimed that her life is in danger over her support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

According to the legislator, the threats have been shared on her social media pages, most especially on Facebook.

“There are people sending threats to my life on Facebook. They have openly threatened my life on my Facebook page as per below posts. I request for protection. If anything happened to me as I sell BBI they are squarely to blame, Pray for me,” she wrote on November 7.

Since then, the first time MP has recorded a statement with the DCI.

Speaking to a local daily, Wamuchomba said the threats were meant to silence her while others that have been doing rounds on other social media platforms are meant to paint her in bad light.

“Those responsible for the threatening posts should tell Kenyans what the coded language they are using means. That is why I am not taking the threats lightly because my life is in danger,” she told the Standard.

She also claimed that a suspect is already in custody and has been charged in a Gatundu court.

Her woes, she said, started after a rally held in Githunguri on November 5 during which she was booed on mentioning the BBI report.

“You do not want to support the document but you want money. How then will you get the money?” she posed as the crowd jeered her.

While the residents agreed with Wamuchomba on more funds reaching the devolved units, they disagreed on amending the Constitution.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner, Raila Odinga unveiled the report in October.

The report advocates for more senators, an additional 70 MPs, a Prime minister and two deputies.

Should the report successfully go through the stages, the referendum, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati has said, will cost Kenyans a whopping Sh14 billion.

This even as common Kenyans continue to grapple with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

