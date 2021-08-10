Gathoge Police Post in Kirinyaga County Closed after all Officers Tested Positive for Covid-19

Gathoge Police post in Kirinyaga has been temporarily closed after all officers attached to the station tested positive for Covid-19.

The police post has been closed for 10 days with officials from the Ministry of Health visiting the area to fumigate and put in place other necessary measures needed before it is reopened.

Residents in the region have been asked to refer to Kutus Police station for urgent services.

This comes as Covid-19 cases in the country continue to surge. As of yesterday, Kenya announced 745 new cases of Covid-19 from a sample size of 6,209 tested. The positivity rate now stands at 12.0%.

161 have recovered from the disease; 83 from Home-based isolation care and 78 from various health facilities across the country. The total number of recoveries stands at 197,468.

The cumulative death toll in the country is also at 4,179 after 30 patients succumbed to the virus.

A total of 1,804,375 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 1,105,470 while second doses are 698,905.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 63.2% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.6%.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Aged 58 years and above 214,722; Others 205,802; Health Workers 120,155; Teachers 102,007; while Security Officers are at 56,219.

