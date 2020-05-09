Gatherings, Hawking Banned In Eastleigh, Old Town As Gov’t Seeks To Contain Spread Of COVID-19

The government has banned hawking and all sorts of gatherings within Eastleigh and Old Town Mombasa.

This was after the two areas were identified as potential high risk areas.

Addressing reporters from Afya Centre, Health CAS Rashid Aman urged Kenyans to continue observing laid down guidelines so as to flatten the curve.

“In order to accelerate the flattening of the curves, more measures within Eastleigh and Town include prohibition of hawking and any form of public gathering,” he said.

CAS Aman also asked residents from the restricted areas to turn up for the targeted testing exercise.

He also reiterated that the state will foot bills accrued during the mandatory quarantine period.

He also noted that the normalcy has slowly returned in the community, adding that supermarkets are seeing high human traffic.

The CAS also said that the ministry has observed traffic jam build up in the past few days.

“These facilities face the risk of closure if they fail to abide by the government’s guidelines,” he added.

Earlier on in the week, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe banned movement in and out of the two areas over high number of COVID-19 cases.

The ban will stay for 15 days.

Kagwe also ordered for the immediate closure of markets, restaurants and eateries.

“There shall be cessation of movement in and out of Eastleigh area of Nairobi with effect from today May 6, 2020 at 7pm for the next 15 days. There shall be cessation of movement in the area known as Old Town in Mombasa with effect from today May 6, 2020 at 7pm for the next 15 days,” he said.

“There will be closure of any markets, restaurants and eateries within those two areas – Eastleigh and Old Town – with effect from today May 6, 2020 at 7pm for the next 15 days.”

Residents from both areas have protested the move. Some have fled their homes.

