Garsen MP Ali Wario Faces Arrest For Refusing To Be Screened For Covid-19

Garsen MP Ali Wario Ashaka could be arrested for refusing to be screened for coronavirus (Covid-19) at the border of Tana River and Kilifi counties.

According to media reports, the MP was travelling from Mombasa with his family, and forced his way through a barrier at Kanagoni that was being manned by police and county officials.

Tana River Health CEC Javan Bonaya said the legislator refused to be screened, terming the exercise as annoying.

“Our field officers tried to speak to him about the screening but he refused and threatened to interfere with the entire exercise if he was not allowed to pass,” said Mr Bonaya.

He has since admitting to forcing his way through, saying that the testing was not accurate.

“I was fearing to get into contact with their testing equipment at the roadblock,” he told the Standard on phone.

On Monday the emergency response team led by Governor Dhadho Godhana resolved that roadblocks must be erected at the Kilifi border to check all motorists entering Tana River County.

This comes two days after it emerged that Gideon Saburi tested positive for coronavirus, after defying mandatory 14-day self quarantine after a journey from Germany.

Saburi will be prosecuted after completing the 14-day forced quarantine.

So far, 25 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the country.

