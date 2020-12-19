Garissa Woman Rep Anab Subow Rebukes Gov’t After Security Detail Allegedly Withdrawn

Garissa Woman Rep Anab Subow Gure has claimed that her state provided security has been withdrawn.

In a tweet, the lawmaker said that police officers were spotted around her estate on Friday.

“My security detail has been withdrawn today and recalled back under unclear conditions. A contingent of police officers have also been seen in & around my estate the better part of today. Even if you withdraw my security, I have Allah The Almighty to protect me against any harm,” she said.

Subow added that instead of using intimidation tactics, the state should summon her.

“I cannot be intimidated nor coerced by anybody. I am available and can be summoned at anytime of the week but not intimidations and arm-twisting. We’re not in a police state. Kenya is a sovereign country,” she continued.

I cannot be intimidated nor coerced by anybody. I am available and can be summoned at anytime of the week but not intimidations and arm-twisting. We’re not in a police state. Kenya is a sovereign country. — Hon. Anab Subow Gure, MP (@HonAnabGure) December 18, 2020

Reports indicate that the legislator has in her office a framed picture of Somalia president, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo and the flag of Somalia, hence the withdrawal of security.

Kenya is currently in a diplomatic tiff with Somalia after the latter recalled its ambassador.

On Tuesday, Somalia cut diplomatic ties with Kenya citing interference of her sovereignty and territorial integrity, as some of the reasons that led to the decision.

Minister of Information Osman Abukar Dubbe said Kenya has seven days to withdraw all its diplomats from the country. Somali diplomats were also asked to return home within the stipulated timeline.

He added that Kenya has constantly been interfering with Somalia’s politics and has oftentimes been causing problems for the East African country.

