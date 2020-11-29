Garissa University Attack Convict Rashid Mberesero Commits Suicide in Kamiti

Garissa University attack convict Rashid Mberesero has committed suicide inside Kamiti Maximum Prison where he was serving life sentence.

Mberesero is the only one who refused to appeal his sentence while all other suspects appealed.

According to reports, Mberesero was always violent and fought other prisoners.

Mberesero, alongside Mohamed Abdi Abikar and Hassan Aden Hassan were found guilty of conspiracy to commit a terror attack after phone records and handwriting linked them to the 2015 Garissa University assault that killed 148 people.

Rashid Mberesero and two others were convicted on June 19, 2919 by Milimani Magistrate Francis Andayi.

His co-conspirators, Hassan Edin and Mohamed Abdi, were sentenced to serve a jail term of 41 years each, but have appealed.

While passing the sentence Magistrate Andayi said he had considered the many lives of students lost during the attack who were helpless, innocent and vulnerable.

“In this case many lives were lost and members of the public left in a panic. Having considered their mitigation there is no person in the world who does not know the devastating effects of terror activities,” he said

Sahal Diriy alias Sahali Diriye Hussein who was charged jointly with the three was acquitted.

