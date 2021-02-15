Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji is dead, his family has confirmed.

Haji is the father to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji, and has been ill for a while.

The former Cabinet Minister for Internal Security and Provincial Affairs died at the Aga Khan hospital in Nairobi on Monday morning aged 80.

He served as the chairman of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) taskforce.

He had been flown in from Turkey on Saturday where he had been since December for treatment.

His Janaza prayers are set for Monday at 4.00 pm in South C Mosque and thereafter burial will be done at the Lang’ata Muslim Cemetery.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu