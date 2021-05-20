Garissa OCS Munyalo Detained for 10 Days Pending Probe into Shooting Incident

Garissa OCS Michael Munyalo Wambua has been detained for 10 days to allow probe into claims that he fatally shot a man on Sunday.

The suspect is accused of killing Kimathi Morris Kaliunga after an alleged dispute over a woman at the DRC Club.

Garissa County Commander Ranson Lolmodoni said police combed the scene of crime for evidence and the matter is now being handled by the DCIO.

“We have not turned away anyone as you are claiming. We attended the scene and in fact, it is our officers who took the body to the morgue. So we are waiting for the next of kin to come to identify the body,” said Mr Lolmodoni.

The deceased’s remains were taken to Garissa Mortuary awaiting autopsy.

Read: Garissa OCS Accused of Fatally Shooting Man Following Bar Brawl

Last week, the head of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations at Embakasi in Nairobi was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing a night guard in Kayole.

Simon Mwongela, who is attached to Embakasi Police Station, is said to have shot dead the security guard after an altercation outside a club and lodging in Masimba area.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) officer, witnesses said, arrived at the joint at around 4am and demanded the guard to open the gate and allow him to have a rest at the lodging.

He had apparently been on duty overnight.

The guard declined to open the gate saying it was late.

The response irked the cop, who responded by shooting at the gate in an attempt to force it open.

The bullet hit the guard in the chest. He died on the spot. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu