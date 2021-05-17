Garissa OCS Accused of Fatally Shooting Man Following Bar Brawl

A man was reportedly fatally shot by OCS Garissa County Michael Munyalo Wambua on Saturday night in DRC area along Bula Sheikh Road.

Speaking to the Standard, the victim’s wife, Stellah Makena was shot dead following a tussle at the DRC Club. Kimathi Morris Kaliunga was allegedly shot in the back while crossing the road.

Garissa County Commander Ranson Lolmodoni said police have combed the scene of crime for evidence and the matter is now being handled by the DCIO.

“We have not turned away anyone as you are claiming. We attended the scene and in fact, it is our officers who took the body to the morgue. So we are waiting for the next of kin to come to identify the body,” said Mr Lolmodoni.

The deceased’s remains were taken to Garissa Mortuary awaiting autopsy.

The head of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations at Embakasi in Nairobi was on Thursday arrested after allegedly shooting and killing a night guard in Kayole.

Read: Embakasi DCIO Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Dead a Watchman at a Kayole Club

Simon Mwongela, who is attached to Embakasi Police Station, is said to have shot dead the security guard after an altercation outside a club and lodging in Masimba area.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) officer, witnesses said, arrived at the joint at around 4am and demanded the guard to open the gate and allow him to have a rest at the lodging.

He had apparently been on duty overnight.

The guard declined to open the gate saying it was late.

The response irked the cop, who responded by shooting at the gate in an attempt to force it open.

The bullet hit the guard in the chest. He died on the spot. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu