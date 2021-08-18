Garissa: NEP Girls School Closed After Students Contracted Covid-19

NEP Girls Secondary School in Garissa was on Tuesday closed after five students tested positive for Covid-19.

The girls were sent home for a 10 day period as the Principal holds talks with the County Commissioner and education officials.

The school had earlier lost the matron who is said to have succumbed to virus compilations.

Residents are blaming the surge in infections on the visitors in the vicinity for the Lamu Port South Sudan Ethiopia Transport (Lapsset) meetings.

Read: CS Magoha Orders School Heads to Refund Illegal Fees Collected from Parents

Garissa County Chief Officer of Health Hassan Anshur has advised residents against gathering in large crowds as cases rise at an alarming rate.

“Public gatherings should not have more than ten people. They should follow all the covid measures outlined by the government,” said Mr Anshur.

Residents have been urged to get tested for the killer virus and receive their vaccine which is available locally.

On Sunday, Arnesen’s High School in Uasin Gishu was closed after a Form One student was found dead the previous night.

Read Also: Kenya Records 1,488 Covid-19 Infections, Four Fatalities

The student’s cause of death is yet to be known but parents called for mass Covid-19 testing.

Confirming the unfortunate incident was Uasin Gishu County Commissioner Stephen Kihara who revealed that probe into the matter had kicked off.

Meanwhile, Kenya has recorded 222,894 infections, 205,912 recoveries and 4,354 fatalities since March 2020.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...