Garissa Governor Ali Korane Says Floods, Fire To Blame For Missing Multi-Billion Contract Documents

Garissa County Governor Ali Korane has linked the missing multi-billion contract documents to recent floods, fires.

Appearing before the Senate Public Accounts and Investment Committee to answer questions from the Auditor General’s reports for the financial years 2015/2016, 2016/2017 and 2017/2018, the Governor stated that he is not to be blamed for the missing documents.

For instance, he cites that there was no way to get the original copies of the documents since some had either been consumed by fire or washed away by floods. This was because the majority of the documents produced were photocopies.

“In January 2018, there were serious floods which affected some of our documents and in the same year, the county was hit by fire,” he stated.

According to the committee, the Garissa County boss was not taking the issues raised with utmost seriousness as the documents that were presented either bore serious mistakes or were rather just not genuine.

“I am looking at the responses and they are not even making sense. You are not taking our work seriously,” Narok senator Ledama Ole Kina said.

Last month, Governor Korane was charged with misappropriation of Sh233 million World Bank grants while appearing before Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti. He was also been charged with willful failure to comply with the law relating to the management of funds.

Korane and four others denied the conspiracy to commit an economic crime of fraud charges.

According to Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji, the monies donated were meant for the construction of Qorahey market, recarpeting of Garissa CBD roads and putting up of pedestrian walkways and setting up of drainages but were diverted between February and September 2019.

“Ali Korane being the governor of Garissa county since August 21, 2017, and was the chief executive of the said county government mandated to provide leadership in governance and development, be accountable for the management and use of county resources,” said Haji.

Korane was however released on Sh3.25 million cash bail or Sh5 million bond and was ordered to deposit his travel documents with the court as well as being barred from accessing his county office.

