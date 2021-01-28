Garissa County Assembly Chambers On Fire (Video)

Garissa County Assembly chambers were on Thursday morning on fire whose cause is yet to be established.

The morning inferno razed neighbouring ward representatives’ offices.

The fire brigade which is about 5 kilometres away took 45 minutes to arrive at the scene of the incident. Members of the public were already on-site trying to put out the fire, but their efforts proved futile.

Speaking to the Star, County Assembly Clerk Mohamed Santur said the 8.20 am fire was “a huge loss.”

“We are trying to ensure that the fire is stopped from spreading further to the adjacent offices. I can assure you that the damage is enormous,” Santur told the daily.

Garissa county Assembly on Fire. Cause unknown. pic.twitter.com/jZwdoHuyje — Ahmed Mohamed ((ASMALi)) (@Asmali77) January 28, 2021

“We thank God that there were no human causalities. It’s the duty of the police and relevant agencies to establish the cause of the fire.”

“On arriving I found a security officer manning the compound frantically trying to put off the fire. I joined them but we were overwhelmed by the smoke that was choking,” Mohamed Abdi, a watchman told the Star.

Another eye-witness wondered why the firefighters took too long to get to the assembly offices.

“This is not the first time the fire brigade have failed us. What is even embarrassing is that they run out of water barely minutes after they arrive. They need to put their house in order,” Joseph Wambua said.

