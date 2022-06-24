Garbage Truck Driver Fatally Shot Along Thika Road

The driver of a garbage truck was shot and killed in cold blood on Thursday night along Thika Road.

When the event occurred at around 10 p.m., the driver, who was identified by his coworkers as just Maina, was operating a truck that the Kenya National Highway Authority had hired to pick up rubbish.

According to police and witnesses, an assailant who was carrying an AK47 rifle shot the victim at least six times before fleeing the scene of incident in a vehicle that had allegedly trailed the truck from the Nairobi city centre.

The getaway vehicle, witnesses said was a saloon car which has been parked behind the truck near the Utalii tunnel.

At the time of the shooting, the deceased was waiting for his six coworkers to load the truck with litter.

The shooter, police were told, hopped out of the saloon car, walked up to where the driver was, and shot him six times before running back to the vehicle and driving away.

The other group of roughly six men who were loading the trash escaped the attack unharmed.

Six spent cartridges were collected from the scene by a police team that arrived on the scene.

The cops also questioned the other witnesses, who admitted to picking up trash from the city center and were headed to Kasarani.

Police chief for Starehe, William Sirengo, said they are yet to determine what motivated the shooting.

Maina’s body has since been taken to the mortuary.

Detectives are looking into the unfortunate incident.

