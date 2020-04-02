Ganze MP Teddy Mwambire Tested For COVID-19 After Experiencing Chest Pains

Ganze MP Teddy Mwambire was on Tuesday night taken ill after developing chest pains while in quarantine at his home.

The legislator told his constituents that he was in a stable condition but has since been tested for the coronavirus.

The test results, he said, should be back within 48 hours.

“Good morning great people of Ganze? I’m still very stable and with great hopes. I’m waiting for my results which will be due between 24 – 48 hours from yesterday evening.

“I’m in my house under self-quarantine but not admitted,” he said.

Mwambire also urged Kenyans to take precautionary measures set by the government because “coronavirus is real.”

“Stay safe by adhering to the government’s coronavirus guidelines. Sensitize those you can reach. coronavirus is real,” Mwambire added.

Earlier on in the week, at least 38 MP and several surbodinate staffers in the National Assembly were set to get tested for coronavirus (Covid-19) after coming into contact with Rabai MP William Kamoti.

The MPs include members of the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) and the Delegated Legislation Committee, who came into contact with the MP during meetings.

Kamoti tested positive for Covid-19 after coming into contact with Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi who is currently in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Thus far, Kenya has confirmed 81 cases of COVID-19.

Three recoveries have also been reported.

Globally however, the number has soared to 936,133, with 194,579 recoveries and 47,243 deaths as of Thursday morning.

