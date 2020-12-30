Suspected Gangster Who Snatched A Firearm From A Cop In Kayole Gunned Down

Two gunmen were on Tuesday killed in Nairobi after a shootout with detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

According to the DCI, one of the suspected gangsters killed was on the detectives’ radar after he snatched a firearm from a Police Officer who was on duty on Monday evening.

The officer and his two colleagues, DCI said, were handling an unruly crowd at Bee Centre in Kayole when the suspected criminal who was a motorbike pillion passenger snatched the firearm.

Detectives were immediately deployed and launched a manhunt for him.

“With stealth and precision, Masood was today afternoon cornered alongside an accomplice in Kayole, along spine road. When they were challenged to submit themselves to the detectives, Masood opened fire, promoting our boys to return fire maximumly, killing him on the spot, ” DCI said in a tweet on Tuesday night.

Read: Suspect In Sh72 Million Stan Chart ATM Heist Vincent Oduor Killed In Police Shootout In Kayole

The officer & his two colleagues were handling an unruly crowd at Bee Centre, when the criminal who was a motorbike pillion passenger snatched the firearm.Detectives were immediately deployed & have been on his trail, since then. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) December 29, 2020

Masood’s accomplice escaped but was later cornered and killed after he allegedly refused to surrender.

“Detectives gave chase and injured him fatally at Dandora bridge after he failed to surrender. The stolen Police firearm a Ceska Pistol, loaded with 12 rounds of 9mm caliber, was recovered from Masood, ” DCI added.

Read Also: Three Kayole Cops, A Cameroonian Arrested For Robbing Two People Of Sh6 Million

Also recovered from the second suspect identified as Dan was a Jericho Pistol.

“DCI thanks members of the public who volunteered information and helped our officers in identifying the suspects, ” said DCI.

“Equally, DCI sends a strong warning to criminal elements out there harbouring the idea of snatching a firearm from a Police Officer, that their actions will be met with the full force of the law. #fichuakwadci usiogope! Piga Nambari 0800 722 203 kutoa habari.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu