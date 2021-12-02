Gang on the Run after Shooting, Robbing Man of Sh1.1 Million in Donholm

A gang is on the run after robbing and shooting a man in Nairobi’s Embakasi area on Wednesday.

According to Embakasi Sub-County Police Commander John Nyamu, the victim who was shot in the groin had just withdrawn Sh1.1 million from a bank in Donholm.

Upon leaving the bank, he was accosted by gunmen riding on a motorcycle at the Cabanas area.

The victim struggled for the bag in which he had stashed the money prompting the thugs to shoot him.

“We want to know how they knew he went for the money. The gang is on the run but we will get them,” said Nyamu.

The victim had boarded a matatu to Taj Mall where he alighted and took a boda boda to Cabanas where the incident took place, an indication that the gang could have been trailing him.

“As he was crossing the road, he was confronted by armed men riding on a motorbike. They demanded the bag containing the cash but he resisted, prompting the shooting. We are looking for the rider who dropped him at the scene for interrogation,” a cop said.

A week ago, a man was robbed of Sh414,000 that he had withdrawn from a bank in Utawala, Nairobi, by a three-man gang.

The victim who is an administrator of a computer school in Mihango area was in an Uber back to his place of work when a car that had been trailing him blocked their way and hijacked them. It was about 2 pm.

The gang took control of the car and drove towards Karagita area near Nairobi River where they dumped both the driver and the victim before taking off with the cash.

