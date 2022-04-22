5 ‘Haipingwi’ Gang Members Captured on CCTV Terrorizing Mombasa Residents Arrested

Five suspects have been arrested in connection with a series of robbery with violence incidents reported in Mombasa’s Old Town early this week.

The five are believed to be part of a gang of young men operating in a group of about 15 thugs captured on surveillance cameras in two separate incidents terrorizing two men who were going about their businesses on Monday, April 19.

two separate incidents, terrorizing two men who were going about their businesses on April, 19, 2020. Following the incident, a contingent of officers drawn from Mombasa’s Central Police Station, backed up by DCI’s Anti Terror Police Unit (ATPU) detectives mounted an operation pic.twitter.com/qDAd8UPa4b — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) April 22, 2022

The suspects were arrested on Thursday evening following an operation mounted by officers drawn from Mombasa’s Central Police Station backed up by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ Anti Terror Police Unit (ATPU) detectives.

The five were separately arrested in Kibokoni, Kikowani and Makadara areas of Mombasa town.

DCI identified the suspects as Noordin Mohamed alias Mbavu Nene, Brian Ogutu, Vidich Nzilu, Ahmed Ali and Abdala Mohamed alias Mbulo.

Detectives have since established that the five belong to a recently formed notorious squad known as the ‘Haipingwi’ gang, responsible for the sudden upsurge of crime in Mombasa’s Old town.

DCI confirmed on Friday that an operation is ongoing to smoke out the rest of the gang members from their hideout.

“Battle-hardened undercover detectives drawn from DCI’s elite teams have now tilted fire towards the town, on a mission to completely wipe out the ‘Haipingwi’ gang once and for all,” said DCI while asking the thugs to surrender.

