Gang Attack In Kimilili Leaves One Security Guard Dead, Another In A Coma

A robbery by gang members in Kimilili, Bungoma County has left one security guard dead and another in a coma.

According to Citizen, the robbers attacked a business establishment during the Easter weekend and made away with property of unknown value.

A guard who attempted to confront the robbers was killed on the spot while the other was hit repeatedly by a blunt object leaving him with serious injuries.

This has been confirmed by the area police commander who ideally indicated that investigations into the incident have been launched and a manhunt for the robbers underway.

Read: End Of The Road For 5-member Gang Linked To Little Cab Carjacking Incidents In Kiambu

The body of the deceased has been taken to Dreamland Morgue in Kimilli while the other guard is fighting for his life at Bungoma Referral Hospital.

Cases of insecurity in the country have been on the rise, with a section of people attributing it to unemployment and tough economic times due to Covid-19.

In a different account of events in February this year, a five-member gang linked to carjacking incidents in Kiambu County were arrested by police.

Read Also: Suspected Gangster Who Snatched A Firearm From A Cop In Kayole Gunned Down

The five, Peter Njoroge Kirika, John Muchoki Gatuhu, John Kimani Nganga, Peter Mwangi Murima and Benson Itimu Kariuki, were arrested following a robbery with violence incident that had been reported.

The vicious gang that operated between Githurai, Ruiru and Kirigiti in Kiambu targeted Little Cab drivers.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the gang was organized in such a way that one of them posed like a usual cab passenger but once inside the cab, he squeezed the victim’s neck from the back seat and commandeered the car to a secluded area where his accomplices joined him.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu