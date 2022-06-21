Galitos Franchise Managers on the Spot for Assaulting, Mistreating Employees

Simbisa Brands Kenya, the owner of Galitos, Chicken Inn, Pizza Inn and Creamy Inn, has been accused of mistreating its employees.

According to an employee who sought anonymity, the company dismissed her in March after she erroneously made transactions which were later reversed by Isaac Nyapara, the head accountant.

The shop manager told Kahawa Tungu that she was given a show cause letter on March 9 and a hearing scheduled for March 11.

The company, she said, is yet to give direction on the matter and has since been threatening to call the police on her.

She further stated that her salary was reduced by Sh6,000 in September 2020, months after the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

Having worked with Simbisa Brands since 2008, the woman wants her dues paid in full including the leave days.

She also disclosed that the Human Resource Manager only identified as Jamila has been intimidating the employees for joining a union.

So dire are things at the company that employees have been discriminated against based on their tribe.

“They are targeting non-Kamba employees,” our source indicated.







Also at Simbisa, a staffer at the Bellevue branch along Mombasa Road is currently admitted at the Kenyatta Referral Hospital after suffering a broken leg.

Mr John Kamau has been at the facility since May 9 when he was allegedly dumped there by his boss, Anthony Muchiri.

A source intimated that Kamau was pushed by Muchiri and is now in need of an operation.

“There is an accountant for Bellevue branch who broke his leg at their head office along Mombasa Road when he was pushed by their head of site accountant called Anthony Muchiri and dumped at Kenyatta Hospital waiting for surgery,” the source said.

Muchiri is said to have filed a report at Akila Police Station claiming that Kamau jumped from the roof over missing cash.

The missing money allegation, our source said, was a cover up.

