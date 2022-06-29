in NEWS

Gachagua Under Fire Following Remarks On Recovering Frozen Sh12 Billion Linked To Corruption

rigathi gachagua
Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua [Photo/Courtesy]

UDA Deputy Presidential candidate Rigathi Gachagua has irked netizens following remarks that he will recover Sh12.5 billion linked to corruption that was frozen from his account.

Gachagua said that should Kenya Kwanza clinch the Presidency after the August elections, he will recover the money that was frozen in Uhuru’s administration and use it to construct a house in his home for women and men to engage while drinking their favorite drinks.

“And you know if we take over the government… you know this government froze my money when we take over, the money will be unfrozen…Then for women, I will put up a place where they can be visiting Mama Gachagua to take porridge as they sing and praise. And because women love dancing I will install a kinanda for dancing to,” Gachagua said.

The remarks have ignited uproar on social media, with a majority castigating him for misplaced priorities.

Read: MP Rigathi Gachagua Arrested Over Alleged Ksh12.5 Billion Tender Scam

Notably, in 2020, the Mathira MP was dramatically arrested over the alleged embezzlement of Ksh12.5 billion public funds.

Prior to his arrest, his bank accounts had been frozen with detectives from the DCI Crime Scene unit probing the source of the billions that passed through his accounts.

Three of the accounts frozen by the Asset Recovery Agency held Sh202 million, Sh165 million and Sh35 million. Two others had Sh1.1 million and Sh700,000.

He is alleged to have used proxies to fraudulently secure tenders using 22 companies with him as the sole beneficiary.

Read Also: Raila-Karua Related News Sell More Than Ruto-Gachagua &#8211; MCK

Detectives probing the matter are said to have visited at least five counties, government parastatals and his own National Government Constituency Development Fund where he is suspected to have fraudulently won tenders using 22 companies.

Rigathi has however denied the allegations leveled against him terming it a political witch hunt for associating with DP William Ruto.

“This is a witch-hunt and a scheme meant to harass me because of my political stand… We cannot criminalize enterprise. We cannot criminalize hard work. I have been in business for the last 20 years since I left the civil service. It is only natural that I have some little money,” Gachagua said.

Here are some reactions from social media: 

Rigathi Gachagua

