Gachagua Under Fire Following Remarks On Recovering Frozen Sh12 Billion Linked To Corruption

UDA Deputy Presidential candidate Rigathi Gachagua has irked netizens following remarks that he will recover Sh12.5 billion linked to corruption that was frozen from his account.

Gachagua said that should Kenya Kwanza clinch the Presidency after the August elections, he will recover the money that was frozen in Uhuru’s administration and use it to construct a house in his home for women and men to engage while drinking their favorite drinks.

“And you know if we take over the government… you know this government froze my money when we take over, the money will be unfrozen…Then for women, I will put up a place where they can be visiting Mama Gachagua to take porridge as they sing and praise. And because women love dancing I will install a kinanda for dancing to,” Gachagua said.

The remarks have ignited uproar on social media, with a majority castigating him for misplaced priorities.

Notably, in 2020, the Mathira MP was dramatically arrested over the alleged embezzlement of Ksh12.5 billion public funds.

Prior to his arrest, his bank accounts had been frozen with detectives from the DCI Crime Scene unit probing the source of the billions that passed through his accounts.

Three of the accounts frozen by the Asset Recovery Agency held Sh202 million, Sh165 million and Sh35 million. Two others had Sh1.1 million and Sh700,000.

He is alleged to have used proxies to fraudulently secure tenders using 22 companies with him as the sole beneficiary.

Detectives probing the matter are said to have visited at least five counties, government parastatals and his own National Government Constituency Development Fund where he is suspected to have fraudulently won tenders using 22 companies.

Rigathi has however denied the allegations leveled against him terming it a political witch hunt for associating with DP William Ruto.

“This is a witch-hunt and a scheme meant to harass me because of my political stand… We cannot criminalize enterprise. We cannot criminalize hard work. I have been in business for the last 20 years since I left the civil service. It is only natural that I have some little money,” Gachagua said.

Here are some reactions from social media:

Karua: "I teamed up with Raila to rescue our Nation" Gachagua: "I will recover my frozen money once we take power" Yesu, tulikosea wapi? My heart is with the Doyen lakini this colonial DO he picked as his principal assistant is giving me ulcers! The difference in priorities😭 — Maverick Aoko (@AokoOtieno_) June 29, 2022

Compare and Contrast. Rigathi Gachagua: I am a man of crown and I will be a yes sir deputy. Martha Karua: Differences can arise but we'll deal with that in the boardroom. We will not expose our differences to Kenyans if they arise. — Rodgers Kipembe Mpuru (@RodgersKipembe) June 29, 2022

We demand fairness,DP Ruto and his famous Nyama choma addict running mate Rigathi Gachagua , should also be given a joint interview with all media houses the way the 5th Hon Raila Odinga and SC Martha Karua did yesterday , We want to listen to Rigathi for just 10 minutes!🤣🔥🔨 — Frank Mtetezi (ʙᴀꜰ)🗨️🇰🇪 (@FrankMtetezi) June 29, 2022

Dear Rigathi Gachagua do not dare attend Running mates debate… Iron lady Martha Karua will roast you live pic.twitter.com/EVo8KJ9Di5 — Jame (@Cjamehk) June 28, 2022

BREAKING: Gachagua says Kalenjin youth kazi yao ni wizi tu ya mifugo and he will be as ruthless with them as he was with the people of Molo. — YANO (@_Yanoh) June 28, 2022

Rigathi Gachagua said as soon as he becomes DP,he will take back his money which the government froze and build a nice fancy house in Kieni. He told residents that his fancy house will have a nyama choma base for the men while the women who will visit his wife will get porridge. — Mr. Kinuthia Pius. (@Belive_Kinuthia) June 28, 2022

