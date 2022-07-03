Gachagua on the Spot Again For Attacking Karua During Church Service

Kenya Kwanza presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua is yet again on the spot following his recent attacks on Azimio’s Martha Karua.

In a video making rounds online, Gachagua uttered unacceptable words in church while taking a jibe at Karua.

Karua had previously weighed in on the scenario where DP Ruto had hinted at plans to probe President Uhuru Kenyatta should his administration take power.

Karua asked Kenyans not to elect a leader who is threatening the sitting president.

“Any leader who threatens an individual be it the president or any other person is not worth being elected as a leader,” Karua said.

According to Gachagua, Karua has no moral authority to lecture Ruto as she walked out on a sitting president.

“When Mwai Kibaki got in trouble with Raila Odinga, Martha Karua walked out on Mwai Kibaki. She showed him the M… finger na akatoka kwa serikali,” he said.

Gachagua’s remarks have received mixed reactions considering he uttered the words while in church.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Rigathi Gachagua literally used the word "Fvck you" in Church! Wueh!pic.twitter.com/064xRAWcCv — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) July 3, 2022

Disrespectful. How do you say that shit in church? Bro….😭😭 Gachagua respect house of God pic.twitter.com/0TrNrEVIuJ — Judy Wawira (@Judychelsea2009) July 3, 2022

WsR is making ALL the mistakes Baba has made in his political career.Never insult the incumbent&threaten to jail him. It may be the right thing to do, but Kenya is not at that level yet. Baby steps WsR, baby steps. At this rate we may take the mic4m Gachagua&give it 2u😂 — Alindi Linda Maina (@AlindiMaina) July 3, 2022

