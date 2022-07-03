in NEWS

Gachagua on the Spot Again For Attacking Karua During Church Service

Gachagua
Rigathi Gachagua

Kenya Kwanza presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua is yet again on the spot following his recent attacks on Azimio’s Martha Karua.

In a video making rounds online, Gachagua uttered unacceptable words in church while taking a jibe at Karua.

Karua had previously weighed in on the scenario where DP Ruto had hinted at plans to probe President Uhuru Kenyatta should his administration take power.

Karua asked Kenyans not to elect a leader who is threatening the sitting president.

“Any leader who threatens an individual be it the president or any other person is not worth being elected as a leader,” Karua said.

Read: Gachagua Under Fire Following Remarks On Recovering Frozen Sh12 Billion Linked To Corruption

According to Gachagua, Karua has no moral authority to lecture Ruto as she walked out on a sitting president.

“When Mwai Kibaki got in trouble with Raila Odinga, Martha Karua walked out on Mwai Kibaki. She showed him the M… finger na akatoka kwa serikali,” he said.

Gachagua’s remarks have received mixed reactions considering he uttered the words while in church.

Here are some reactions from Twitter: 

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

 

Martha KaruaRigathi Gachagua

Written by Kahawa Tungu

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

criminal gang

Minor Arrested Over Links To Notorious Criminal Gang In Mombasa