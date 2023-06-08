Gachagua Slams Raila for Opposing Finance Bill

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says the entire Kenya Kwanza brigade is behind the Finance Bill 2023.

The former Mathira MP on Thursday claimed that opposition chief Raila Odinga is the only one opposing the bill.

“All the members of Kenya Kwanza are supporting the Finance Bill. It’s just this kitendawili man that is against the Bill,” he said.

According to the DP, the former prime minister’s opposition to the bill is a sign that it will succeed. He alleged that the ODM leader only challenges good things.

Read: Raila Threatens to Overrun Ruto if Finance Bill Not Dropped

“If you see Raila opposing something then know it is a good thing,” he said.

Earlier, Raila urged President William Ruto to drop the contentious bill and instead focus on lowering the cost of living.

The Azimio leader also asked the President to apologize to Kenyans.

First, the opposition leader said that Dr Ruto should stop duplicating county tasks and responsibilities because the Ministry of Health was consuming a significant amount of government funds despite being a devolved function.

Read Also: Gachagua in Trouble with Kenyans for Claiming Finance Bill is “Unstoppable”

Raila further pressed the President to adopt a zero-based budgeting methodology without taking into account any budgets that his predecessors had put in place throughout their tenures.

“Ruto should adopt a zero-based budgeting and not take the previous budget as his baseline,” he explained.

The ODM leader suggested that Dr Ruto reduce the budget in order to reduce living expenses. He asserted that the Head of State should close all loopholes that result in revenue loss rather than enacting a new set of levies.

The Azimio leader also objected to the appointment of Chief Administrative Secretaries (CASs), claiming that the decision was flawed and that it represented a country living above its means.

Read Also: Okiya Omtatah Challenges Finance Bill in Court

He also urged the President to scale back the size of the executive, pointing out that the rising cost of the government’s payroll was eating away at the economy.

The former premier also urged Dr Ruto to “cut non-essential domestic and international travel.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp at +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...