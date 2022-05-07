Gachagua Scoffs at DCI for Playing Politics in Sankok’s Son Death

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua has scoffed at the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) for handling the death of MP David Ole Sankok’s son unprofessionally.

Gachagua claims the DCI is playing politics in the death of Sankok’s son while calling on detectives to let the family mourn their son in peace.

According to Gachagua, as much as there are inconsistencies in the statements of the family members, they should be allowed to mourn and bury their son peacefully and everything else can follow.

“DCI should give them time and only come back after the burial. Subjecting the family to recording many statements is inhuman. We urge the DCI to exercise understanding and let them bury their child in peace. Let the officers exercise professionalism,” Gachagua said while condoling with the family earlier today.

The eldest son of nominated MP David Sankok took his own life at their family home in Narok County on Monday.

Police reports indicate Memusi Sankok, who was a Form Four student at Kericho High School, shot himself dead using his father’s firearm.

The legislator was not at home during the incident. It’s not clear how the 15-year-old accessed the firearm that ought to have been properly secured.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the minor to take his own life. However, family sources said the father, who represents Persons living With Disabilities (PWDs) in the National Assembly, had expressed concerns over his academic performance.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) visited the home on Monday afternoon to collect forensic evidence to start investigations.

New details however indicated that there existed inconsistencies in the statements recorded by family members hence the need for clarification.

Notably, another gun was also found in the house and was taken for ballistic analysis.

