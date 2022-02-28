‘I Contributed To Uhuru Campaigns’, Gachagua Questions President’s ‘Thieves’ Remarks

Mathira Member of Parliament Rigathi Gachagua has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of betrayal. The legislator claims the President turned against his friends after re-election in the 2017 General Elections.

Speaking during the Day Break show on Monday, Gachagua claimed the Head of State has weaponised the war against graft, wrongly labelling Deputy President William Ruto’s allies as thieves.

Gachagua, who is facing a Ksh7.3 billion graft case, claims he became the target of the state after declaring his support for the DP’s presidential ambitions.

The legislator has been under probe for some time now and was in July last year charged with obtaining the billions by fraud.

But Gachagua on Monday maintained that he is clean.

He questioned why he was never charged in Uhuru’s first term in office, disclosing that he was one of the financiers of President Kenyatta’s 2013 campaigns.

“I gave President Uhuru money to campaign in 2013 and he never asked me the source of the money till I started supporting DP Ruto. After the nullification of the election in 2017, President Uhuru gave us money to go and campaign for him,” he said.

He made the remarks days after President Kenyatta linked DP Ruto and his allies to corruption.

Speaking during the Sagana 3 meeting in Nyeri County on Wednesday, Uhuru accused the politicians of dishing out proceeds of corruption.

The politicians christened team ‘Tanga Tanga’ have been traversing the country for four years now popularising Ruto’s presidential bid ahead of the August polls.

“Church leaders should stop lying to Kenyans because they have received stolen money that was meant to construct the Arror and Kimwarer dams,” the president said.

Gachagua also defended Ruto saying the DP is a serious farmer and a businessman who has worked hard for his money.

The salary of DP Ruto is about Ksh. 1.48M, how is he able to make many donations? Rigathi Gachagua – MP, Mathira: DP Ruto is a serious farmer and a businessman, he worked hard for his money#DayBreak@SamGituku pic.twitter.com/mWEadK9W3r — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) February 28, 2022

The host, Sam Gituku, had asked the MP to explain Ruto’s source of millions he has been donating to churches, youth and women groups since 2018. The DP earns about Ksh1.4 million monthly.

