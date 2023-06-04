Gachagua in Trouble with Kenyans for Claiming Finance Bill is “Unstoppable”

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is in trouble with a section of Kenyans over remarks on the Finance Bill 2023.

The DP on Saturday said the contentious Bill would be passed in Parliament regardless of what the opposition said.

Speaking in Kitui, Gachagua said Kenya Kwanza was not worried about the Bill sailing through in Parliament because they have a majority backing in the House.

He told the opposition to stop wasting its time on the Bill.

“The truth is, and you know it very well, even if you oppose the Finance Bill, it will still pass. You do not have the numbers. So what is the need to oppose something that is going to pass anyway? There is no need,” he said.

He stated that the Bill would help the government meet its mandate.

“I am a person who speaks the truth; people must give taxes to finance our capital and recurrent expenditure… there was a call to recruit more teachers, who will pay for this? I can’t pay for it with my Ksh1 million salary… that money will be gotten from the citizens,” he said.

His remarks did not, however, sit well with Kenyans online who accused him of being arrogant and being out of touch with reality.

Here are some of their sentiments:

DP Rigathi Gachagua is telling Kenyans opposed to finance bill to go hug the nearest transformer or cactus bcoz MPs will pass it anyway… …it's all about KK turning Kenya into Singapore & no amount of opposition will derail that agenda. Kiburi tupu.https://t.co/tklCZaAZtN — Tony Gitonga (@TonyMurega) June 3, 2023

Gachagua remarks that "Those opposing the finance bill have no numbers" is showing a middle finger to Kenyan voters. Kwani mtado? Anyway who will save Kenyans😭🤔 — uzima comrade😎 (@UzimaComrade) June 4, 2023

Strongly condemning Gachagua audacious stance on forcing the finance bill down the throats of the people despite their overwhelming rejection. This flagrant disregard for public opinion undermines the very essence of democracy.People's voices matter Respect the will of the people pic.twitter.com/bSEFK4u2oU — James sele (@jamessele2000) June 3, 2023

