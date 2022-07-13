Gachagua Flown Out of Meru As Chaos Erupts During Rally

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential running mate candidate Rigathi Gachagua has been flown out of Meru county after chaos erupted.

The outgoing Mathira MP was whisked away after rival groups engaged in a stone throwing match during a Kenya Kwanza Alliance rally at Mutuati in Igembe North, Meru County.

Police officers were forced to lob teargas in order to calm the situation.

Read: Cop Accused of Lobbing Teargas at Karua’s Kisii Rally Detained

Some of those attending the rally were forced to flee to Mutuati Sub-County Hospital as the chaos escalated.

Gachagua who was in the company of Meru Senator Mithika Linturi and South Imenti Member of Parliament Kathuri Murungi, was later flown out after being taken to a secure area.

UDA deputy pres. candidate Rigathi Gachagua whisked to safety after rival groups engage in stone-throwing during rally at Mutuati in Igembe North, Meru. https://t.co/DEv93N34qE Video courtesy pic.twitter.com/1BJgUMJu9M — Ali 'Mwamvita' Manzu (@Ali_Manzu) July 13, 2022

On June 30, Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance running mate candidate Martha Karua’s Kisii rally was rudely interrupted after a cop lobbed teargas.

Police constable Josephat Makori was a day later charged with attempting to injure by explosive. He pleaded not guilty.

Kisumu Chief Magistrate Teresa Odera allowed the police to hold him for 10 days for his own safety.

Read Also: Witness Details How MP Rigathi Gachagua Used Him To Siphon Ksh123 Million From Gov’t

“Accused persons are generally entitled to bonds unless there is a compelling reason to deny them bond. The purpose of the bond is also to ensure that an accused person comes back to court,” she said.

“The law is clear that one of the factors to be considered is whether the accused person will be safe. At this stage, the prosecution has shown that the safety of the accused person is not guaranteed if he is released on bond. I will therefore order that he be remanded for ten days for his own security.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...