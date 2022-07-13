Gachagua Flown Out of Meru As Chaos Erupts During Rally

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential running mate candidate Rigathi Gachagua has been flown out of Meru county after chaos erupted.

The outgoing Mathira MP was whisked away after rival groups engaged in a stone throwing match during a Kenya Kwanza Alliance rally at Mutuati in Igembe North, Meru County.

Police officers were forced to lob teargas in order to calm the situation.

Read: Cop Accused of Lobbing Teargas at Karua’s Kisii Rally Detained

Some of those attending the rally were forced to flee to Mutuati Sub-County Hospital as the chaos escalated.

Gachagua who was in the company of Meru Senator Mithika Linturi and South Imenti Member of Parliament Kathuri Murungi, was later flown out after being taken to a secure area.

More follows

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...