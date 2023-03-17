It Was in Bad Shape – Gachagua Explains Why He Has Not Moved into DP’s Residence

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is still staying at his private home in Karen, seven months after taking office.

Speaking to vernacular stations on Friday, the former Mathira MP said the official residence of the DP was in a poor state hence why he is still at his home.

So bad was the DP’s residence that his predecessor and now President William Ruto and his family were forced to take shelter in a corner because the roof was leaking.

“The official residence of the Deputy President was in a bad shape when I became Deputy President. The rooftop was leaking, the borehole pump was broken down, and the house was totally in a bad shape,” explained Gachagua.

Gachagua claimed that the Office of the Deputy President lacked the resources and money necessary for repairs.

He claimed that throughout his tenure as Deputy President, Ruto funded his office for four years and that he was forced to pay his own electricity bills, fuel costs, and staff lodging whenever he was on the go.

The DP cleared his name of the accusations that his office requested Ksh1.5 billion days after the 2022 elections. He was responding to allegations made by former Treasury CS Ukur Yatani.

He asserted that Yatani allowed the disbursement of the monies as a result of his embarrassment and guilt for having withheld funding for the DP’s office for four years.

“They said that all the money that had been withheld should be paid. The amount disbursed by the Treasury was a computation of the money that had not been paid,” he affirmed.

“My office did not ask for any money, it just received allocation because it is a public office, the amount mentioned was deducted when President was still the Deputy President.”

This government, he said, is working towards restoring the dignity of the DP’s office.

