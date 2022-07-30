Giant Billboard Hailing Gachagua Court Order Erected along Thika Road

Kenyans living and driving along Thika Road have this morning woken up to a giant billboard with Kenya Kwanza Deputy President hopeful Rigathi Gachagua. The billboard, which is apparently erected near the Safari Park Hotel highlights the court order to surrender Sh200 million to the state.

The giant billboard is written “Enough is Enough”, “Freedom is Coming, 200 million recovered.”

The court yesterday ordered the Mathira Member of Parliament to surrender Sh200 million to the state after the funds were found to be proceeds from corruption.

“I have carefully considered the evidence on record including affidavits, annexures and submissions by all parties and I am satisfied that the funds are liable for forfeiture to the government,” Justice Esther Maina said.

According to Justice Maina, the Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) had demonstrated that the MP and his firms benefited from funds despite not supplying any items or rendering any services to the ministries or organizations that awarded him contracts.

It is still not clear who put up the giant billboard along one of Nairobi’s busiest superhighways. However, it is not so surprising as the the political scene in Kenya is heating up just nine days to the polls.

Several users of the busy road have shared videos and images of the billboard on social media.

