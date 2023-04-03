Gachagua Commends Ruto, Raila For Reaching Deal

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has given his boss, President William Ruto, props for extending an olive branch to opposition leader Raila Odinga.

The DP applauded Raila for exhibiting statesmanship by ending the nationwide protests and accepting to talks with the Kenya Kwanza government.

“I salute Hon Raila Odinga for calling off demonstrations and violence and choosing to pursue his issues in Parliament in accordance with the Constitution and the laws of Kenya. That is statesmanship,” Gachagua said.

On Sunday evening, the head of state urged the former prime minister to call off demonstrations and allow the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) be handled in Parliament through a bi-partisan approach.

“I have carefully listened to the issues raised by my friend, the Honourable Raila Odinga in times like this, It is not about who is right or who is wrong, like Winston Churchill said, I dare say, like, quote, courage is what it takes to stand up and speak,” said Dr Ruto.

“But it is also what it takes to sit down and listen I have always been ready to engage cannon support walks of life, including elected and appointed leaders from across the political divide.”

Raila on his part welcomed Dr Ruto’s statement terming it “important” and a positive development.

He, however, cautioned that should no progress be made in a week’s time, then the anti-government protests would resume.

“We are ready to engage and we will engage without any form of corruption and this process should start as early as tomorrow.”

