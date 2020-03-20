Coast Football Leader Gabriel Mghendi Accuses SDT Of Playing Politics With Rulings

The Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) has been accused of playing politics to gain relevance through football rulings.

The Coast football supremo Gabriel Mghendi said the tribunal was using the negative judgment against FKF to gain visibility.

Mghendi wondered how most of the prayers by the federation were granted and then make one final ruling which erases all the gains made in the rulings.

Mghendi who is the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) South Coast branch chairman said the rulings were contradictory.

“How can the tribunal rule that the process was unlawful and at the same time say that the elections met the threshold,” posed Mghendi.

Mghendi cited the case where the tribunal gave thumbs up to the electoral code and board’s formation which were key pillars of the process and again say the process was flawed.

Mghendi said the eligibility rules were in the document that underwent public participation a process in which the tribunal endorsed met the threshold.

“The eligibility rules were made endorsed by stakeholders in the process the tribunal said was done accordingly and then fault what is contained in the document,” he said.

Mghendi who is the FKF NEC Coast representative-elect said former football Chief Sam Nyamweya who was faulting the process and never made any input in the code and didn’t even offer his candidature.

“Ohaga should not play ball and cause football chaos in the country but give sober and objective decisions that will mean well to the beautiful game,” he quipped.

Mghendi asked the world governing body, Fifa to intervene and give the federation a fair hearing and decision to save the name of the beautiful game from disrepute.

