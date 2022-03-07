in NEWS

Fury as Female Motorist Assaulted by Boda Boda Riders Along Forest Road (Video)

Forest road
Screenshot of video where a female motorist was assaulted along Forest road

There is a video making rounds online where a female motorist has been assaulted by boda boda riders along Forest Road.

Kahawa Tungu is not privy to the events that led to the same but witnesses claim the lady driver had allegedly been involved in an accident where she knocked over a boda boda rider.

In the video, the lady is captured screaming helplessly as a group of men descend on her trying to lift her off the car.

Some already had hands on her body, tearing her clothes and inappropriately touching her.

The video has ignited fury online with social media users calling upon the National Police Service (NPS) and the DCI to take action and put a top on the madness caused by boda boda operators.

For instance, a majority of social media users opined that there was no need to harass the lady as she had already stopped after the accident and parked the car on the side of the road waiting for the police to help solve the matter amicably.

Others castigated the boda boda riders for taking actions into their own hands without necessarily establishing what went on or who was in the wrong.

Boda boda operators have been a big menace on roads more so within Nairobi. This is not the first case where road rage has been witnessed as riders are notorious goons who have terrorized people countless times.

In an incident in August last year, a school bus belonging to Lions Academy, Embu, was set ablaze by boda boda riders.

It was claimed that the driver of the empty school bus hit a rider who succumbed to his injuries on his way to the hospital.

It was then that boda boda riders took matters into their own hands and set the school bus ablaze. The driver of the bus managed to escape although he was assaulted.

The incident attracted the attention of social media users who called on the relevant authorities to stop the madness of boda boda riders although little has been done to contain them.

In yet another incident the riders burnt the official vehicle of Kisii County’s Deputy Governor Joash Maangi for hitting a Boda Boda rider.

Written by Kahawa Tungu

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

