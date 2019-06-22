Funny Man DJ Shiti Narrates His Comical Journey And How He Sought Refuge From Commercial Sex Workers

Popular comedian DJ Shiti while appearing on the popular TV show Up close with Betty opened up about his journey to comedy. He said that he was rescued by commercial sex workers who housed him for a while as he started his craft.

“I made friends among the commercial sex workers at Koinange street. They loved how I spoke and nicknamed me Mr. Motivator. They, however, usually probed me to tell them where I stay, and after a few inquiries, I bowed into their demands and told them the truth,” the DJ disclosed.

“They took me to a house along River Road, where they usually undertook their commercial businesses. I lived there for some time,” Shiti added.

He also narrated how he lost his personal bags after county askaris ramaged his home which they believed was a hideout for thieves.

He later relocated to Kayole where he sought refuge at a friends place whose house was unbearable. He finally resorted to find another abode. He met a random man whom he spoke to in his vernacular and the man allowed him to reside his houe in Dandora.

He then landed his role on the real House wives of Kawangware a local comedy show that pushed him to limelight.

“We went to Kayole to seek shelter at a friend’s place but the house was unbearable. We went to railways where we found a Luhya guy who I spoke to in my vernacular. He initially thought I was a conman but allowed us to seek shelter at his place in Dandora Phase IV for one day,” Shiti remembers.

