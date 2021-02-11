Funeral Service For Ex-minister Simeon Nyachae Moved To Gusii Stadium After Uhuru Visit

The funeral service for former Finance Minister Semion Nyachae will be held at Gusii Stadium in Kisii County and not Nyaturago Stadium as earlier announced.

The family announced the change of venue on Thursday ahead of the burial ceremony slated for Monday, February 15.

This writer understands Nyachae’s eldest son Charles and family resolved to change the venue from the “small” Nyanturago Stadium in Nyaribari Chache after President Uhuru Kenyatta’s visit at their Kitisuru residence, Nairobi County, yesterday.

The late Gusii kingpin will be buried in a private ceremony at Nyosia Village.

A memorial service for the late politician was held today at the Maxwell SDA Church in Nairobi. It was attended by his family members, top political leaders and dignitaries from the government and private sector including former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Nyachae died on February 1, 2021, at the Nairobi Hospital aged 88.

The deceased was born in Nyaribari, in Kisii County on 6 February 1932 to the then powerful colonial chief, Musa Nyandusi.

The Gusii region kingpin retired from active politics in 2007 after he failed to clinch the Nyaribari Chache parliamentary seat.

He contested for presidency in 2002 on the Ford People party ticket but lost to retired President Mwai Kibaki of the then-popular National Rainbow Coalition (NARC) coalition.

Nyachae was first elected Member of Parliament for Nyaribari Chache in 1992. He first served as Minister for Agriculture and later in 1998 President Moi appointed him to head the finance ministry.

The wealthy Nyachae family has interests in banking, agriculture, manufacturing, and construction sectors.

He is survived by five wives and 35 children.

