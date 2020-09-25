Fumigation Exercise At Milimani Courts Stalls Walukhe, Wakhungu Bail Ruling

A fumigation exercise at Kilimani Law Courts has stalled Sirisia MP John Walukhe and his business partner Grace Wakhungu from finding out their fate.

Justice John Onyiego was set to deliver a ruling on their bail application but has since pushed it to Monday next week.

The were convicted of fraud involving some Sh313 million at the National Cereal and Produce Board (NCPB).

The lawmaker is facing 67 years behind bars or pay a Sh1 billion. Wakhungu will spend 69 years in jail or pay the same amount of money to secure her release.

Walukhe has told the court that he is a sickly man who is the sole breadwinner. He also wants to be set free owing to his age and the likelihood that he will lose his Parliamentary seat.

A fortnight ago, a civil rights group called on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to look into allegations of misappropriation of funds in Walukhe’s constituency.

The group claimed that Sh18 million meant for the development of a modern administration block at Lwandanyi Secondary School had been set aside for his bail.

“They should say where the money went to or we will go to the streets and demand for action,” said the group leader Phillip Wekesa.

But according to the legislator’s personal assistant, Patrick Wakhisi, his family was working out a way to raise the bail money.

“The MP cannot be part of such scandalous allegations. The family, friends and lawyers are working out to bail out the MP and these plans are independent and are not relying on CDF funds that are prudently managed by able officers from Nairobi,” Wakhisi told a local blog.

