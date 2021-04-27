Digitized Tender Management System for SMEs, Scale, Launches in Kenya

Tender management system, Scale, has launched in Kenya with the aim of providing a fully digitized platform where businesses can discover Tender opportunities. The system provides essential tools to SMEs to help them digitally prepare and submit winning tender responses.

Scale aims to help at least 1.6 million Kenyan SMEs that are undeserved and disadvantaged by the existing procurement tools in the market. The platform has already signed up 3,300 businesses that are managing their tendering processes through them.

The tender management company says it uses digital checklists to design accurate and consistent responses. The document management system helps in readiness for tender opportunities while the searchable collection of tenders on the system’s database provide a wide pool of opportunities for SMEs.

Scale also uses an End-to-End Digitized Bid Preparation process for accurate and timely responses. The business Intelligence reports give actionable insights and performance data to help in faster decision making.

“Tendering, by its nature, has traditionally demanded significant time and costly resources in the preparation and compilation of the paperwork, making it stressful, complex and expensive for small businesses. We are using technology to fully digitize the process and improve the capacity of these businesses to bid confidently and win more tenders,” said Marvin Tumbo, Co-founder and CEO of Scale.

Scale’s digitized tender management system is designed to minimize errors made during the manual tendering process. It shortens the period businesses normally take when preparing manual tenders and reduces the paperwork that goes into putting together a tender. Scale is accessible online at any time and small businesses can further benefit from tips provided to continuously improve business.

