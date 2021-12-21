Fulham Player Latest Victim Of Racism

Fulham say one of their players received racist abuse on social media following their Championship defeat by Sheffield United on Monday.

The leaders lost 1-0 to the Blades.

Fulham have failed to win any of their past five games having drawn the four before the loss at Craven Cottage.

“Fulham Football Club is disappointed to learn that one of our players was the recipient of deplorable racist abuse on social media,” the club said in a statement on their website.

Read: Ex-Gor Mahia Coach Hasan Oktay Blames Racism At Botswana’s Township Rollers For Exit

“We stand firmly with him and will be working with him to provide all the support he needs.

“In the meantime, we will also refer the matter to the police and other relevant authorities to ensure that it is dealt with appropriately.

“Fulham is an open and inclusive club and does not tolerate racism or discrimination in any form.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...