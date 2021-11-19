Fuel Tanker Explosion at Petrol Station in Bondo Leaves One Injured

A fuel explosion at Caldori Petrol station in Bondo on Thursday night has left one person nursing serious injuries.

The tanker is said exploded at around 10 PM, according to Bondo sub-county police commander Roseline Chebosho. It was reported that there was a loud bang before the tanker went up in flames.

One person who was working at the station was burnt after a dipstick accidentally fell inside the station’s reservoir and sparked a fire. Three motorcycles were also among the items destroyed by the fire.

The sub-county commander has confirmed that the fire brigade swiftly moved with action and put out the fire hence most parts of the station were salvaged.

The worker is currently recuperating at Bondo sub-county Hospital with investigations into the incident commenced.

